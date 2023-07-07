Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Tarla Screening: Huma Qureshi To Anupam Kher, Celebs Attend The Event In Style – Watch Video
Huma Qureshi greeted the media with a bright smile as she attended the screening. Also pictured at the screening was Huma's brother and actor Saqib Saleem.
Tarla screening: Huma Qureshi hosted a screening of her latest release Tarla in Mumbai last night. The film is a biopic on the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi greeted the media with a bright smile as she attended the screening. Also pictured at the screening was Huma’s brother and actor Saqib Saleem. The guest list also included actors Aamir Ali, Vidya Malvade, Anupam Kher, Sunny Singh, and Karishma Tanna. Tarla began streaming on OTT giant Zee5 on July 7.
