Tata Sierra ev : AWD, Range, Ride Quality & Real Driving Experience

The Tata Sierra EV is finally here, and in this detailed review, we explore everything you need to know about Tata’s much-awaited electric SUV. From its bold exterior styling and premium cabin to the latest technology and feature-packed interior, we cover it all. We also test its performance, acceleration, ride quality, handling, and overall driving dynamics to see how it performs on real roads. Along with that, we take a close look at the battery pack, claimed driving range, charging capabilities, rear seat comfort, boot space, practicality, safety features, and everyday usability. Whether you’re planning to buy an electric SUV or simply curious about the new Sierra EV, this review gives you a complete overview to help you decide if it’s the right choice.

