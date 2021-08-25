Another addition to Tata’s SUV lineup has been unveiled. Revealing the first image, the company has officially confirmed the name ‘Punch’ for its upcoming HBX mini-SUV. The company announced that this new Punch designed for the next generation users is all set to enter the market this festive season. This sporty car will be the entry-level SUV competing with Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper (AX1).Currently, only the exterior of the SUV has been revealed showing just the front and side profile of the car. The front profile resembles the other Tata SUVs- Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. Watch video to know about the expected price, features, and other specifications about this most awaited New Tata Punch SUV.