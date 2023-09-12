Home

TDP’s Buchaiah Chowdary criticizes Andhra govt over Naidu’s arrest

Speaking on the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, party leader Buchaiah Chowdary on September 12 targeted the state government saying that Naidu has been sent to jail under a political conspiracy. He also called Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a political criminal.

