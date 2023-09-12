By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
TDP’s Buchaiah Chowdary criticizes Andhra govt over Naidu’s arrest
Speaking on the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, party leader Buchaiah Chowdary on September 12 targeted the state government saying that Naidu has been sent to jail under a political conspiracy. He also called Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a political criminal.
TDP’s Buchaiah Chowdary criticizes Andhra govt over Naidu’s arrest
Also Watch
Trending Now
Speaking on the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, party leader Buchaiah Chowdary on September 12 targeted the state government saying that Naidu has been sent to jail under a political conspiracy. He also called Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a political criminal.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.