Food items to avoid with tea: Are you someone is a tea lover? If yes, then we are sure that it can be difficult for you to imagine your day without a cup of hot piping tea. Be it masala chai, adrak wali chai, elaichi wali chai, or just the simple, evergreen chai, there’s a huge demand of tea in India as well as in other countries as well. Well, consuming tea with snacks the makes it even better. A few people prefer their tea without any sort of snacks but a lot of them like their tea with snacks, biscuits and more. Some even have their cup of chai with a full fledged meal. Bu did you know that having chai with certain food items can have side effects too and can also mess with your health? So, in this video we have listed down a few food items that you must avoid eating while sipping tea. Watch.Also Read - Cucumber For Skin: Want Fresh And Hydrated Skin? Do Include Cucumbers In Your Beauty Regime Today - Watch Video