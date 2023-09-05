Top Trending Videos

Teachers’ Day: CM Yogi felicitates teachers with state awards

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, speaks during a session honoring 94 teachers who were chosen to receive state teacher awards

Published: September 5, 2023 12:49 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends ‘teacher’s day’ felicitation program of 94 teachers selected for state teacher award at Lok Bhavan.

