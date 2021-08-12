Celebrities Spotted, Watch Out: When it comes to spotting your favorite celebrities, Paparazzi never fails to impress, various celebrities have been spotted around the city, and this time we’ve got you a fresh list that you cannot afford to miss. From Team Bhuj Visit the sets of Kapil Sharma Show to Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and more spotted at various places. Watch the video to know more.Also Read - OMG! Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Snapped Together at Airport, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani And More: Watch Out