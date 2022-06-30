Top Smartphones Launching in India in July 2022:
In this video we have shared the top 5 smartphones launching in July 2022 in India. Nothing phone 1, ASUS ROG Phone 6, Xiaomi 12 ultra, Iqoo 10 pro and Realme Gt master edition smartphones are launching in July in India. Watch video to know about there price, specifications like battery life, camera specifications, RAM details and other features.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Code: Step-by-step Guide To Do Also Read - Apple 'Back to School' Offer is LIVE For Students. Check Discounts, Other Benefits Here Also Read - Do You Want To Become a Vlogger And Do Not Want To Spend Much? Best Tripods Under Rs 1000 - Watch Video