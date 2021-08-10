In Conversation With Thukral And Tagra, Artist Duo Who Designed Rado’s Latest Timepiece: Rado’s True Square ‘Over the Abyss’ watch is designed by New Delhi’s artist duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra. Created as part of the brand’s True Square Collection, the automatic watch has a unique time display where the local time is superimposed on a range of time zones around the world. In this video, the artist duo shares their experience, the challenges they faced and opens up on the watch’s design and specifications. Watch video to know it all.Also Read - List of 5 Top Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000 : From Xiaomi to Poco | Tech Reveal