Apple finally launched the much awaited iPhone 13 series at it’s California live streaming event on Tuesday. There are four new iPhone 13 models namely iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with striking features including a smaller notch, brighter display, upgraded camera, A15 Bionic SoC and a cinematic video recording mode. In this video we bring out to you the amazing features and specifications about the respective iPhone models in detail. Let’s see what new upgradation these iPhones have in stored for us. Watch Video!