Redmi Note 11T To Launch In India : Redmi is going to launch Redmi Note 11T 5G in Indian markets on 30th of December. The smartphone will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 that was launched in China last month and will be a successor of 10T that was launched in July this year. The phone may cool features like 50MP dual rear camera, 5000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support and 128 gb of onboard storage. Watch video to know about this upcoming launch and it;s expected features and price in detail.