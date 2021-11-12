Top 5 Budhet Mid-Range Smartphones:
Want to buy a smartphone with all the latest features and technology? In this video we will tell you about the best smartphones that fit your budget and have the best technology. Smartphones such as Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and others come with premium features at affordable prices. If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone, watch our latest video where we help you choose the right one under Rs 30,000, by detailing the features and all specifications. Watch Video!