Top 5 Power Banks Under Rs 2000: Do you travel a lot or have a lot of battery issues then a power bank is a must-have accessory! In this video we will tell you the best power banks in the market under 2000 that offer high capacity, fast charging and safety features.

1) Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh : The Mi power bank 3i has 20000mAh battery. It comes with 18W fast charging via triple output ports and allows the same via dual input ports. This power bank is a perfect companion for long road trips to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The Price of this Mi Power Bank 3i is worth Rs 1,899.

2) Realme 20000mAh Power Bank : The Realme power bank is of 20000mAh capacity and is claimed to feature 14-layer of circuit protection. In this power bank you can charge three devices simultaneously, as it comes with 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. The best price of this Realme 20000mAh Power Bank worth Rs 1,699.

3) OnePlus 10000 mAh Power Bank : The OnePlus Power Bank has 10000mAh capacity and is perfect for those who have a tight budget but need a fast, compact and convenient option. It offers up to 18W two way fast charging and has dual ports to charge two devices at the same time. The cost of this Oneplus Power Bank is worth Rs 1,799.

4) Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro 10000mAh : The Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro Black 10000mAh is a great power bank to have while on the go. It has a triple output and dual input port, making it ultra-fast charging. It is not only small but also light weight. If you are looking for a compact power bank, then this is for you. The cost of this Power Bank is Rs 1,699.

5) Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank : The 20000mAh capacity of this power bank is claimed to charge a 4000mAh battery 3.5 times. It supports 18W fast charging output via dual ports – a micro USB and a Type-C. It is said to be made of good quality material with an anti-slip edge texture to offer a handy feel and prevent drops. The cost of this Power Bank is Rs 1,799.

(Written by – Mehak Sharma)