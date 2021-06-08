How To Copy Paste Between Android and Windows: Have you ever envied the ability to copy and paste things from Mac and iphone without much efforts? Then, we have a good news for you. You can also do this on your Android and Windows. Though they are made by different companies and there’s no synergy between them, We have come across an application that will allow you to copy and share the clipboard between two devices. Watch the video where we explain how you can copy the text from Android and paste it on to your PC. Watch now.. Also Read - Jio-Google 5G Smartphone: Everything You Need To Know | Watch Video