Tecno Spark 8 new variant launched in India : Tecno Mobile just launched a new variant of Spark 8 smartphone in India. The new smartphone consists of features like 4GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, 5000mAh battery, 6.2 inches display and also feature a metal coding design for a premium feel. The phone will be available on Amazon India and will include a Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799. Checkout this video to know more about it’s price, features, specs and availability. WatchAlso Read - Confirmed ! Redmi Note 11T 5G To Launch On 30th November: Checkout Key Features And Specifications Ahead Of It's Launch | Tech Reveal