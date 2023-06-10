By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra, Looks Elegant In a Red Backless Outfit – WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 today. The actress looked stunning in a red backless dress.
Tejasswi Prakash birthday: TV actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and paparazzi. The Naagin actress turned 30 today. The actress looked stunning in a red backless dress. The Paps sung Happy Birthday song for Tejasswi Prakash. Watch video.
