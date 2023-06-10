Home

Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra, Looks Elegant In a Red Backless Outfit – WATCH

Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 today. The actress looked stunning in a red backless dress.

Tejasswi Prakash birthday: TV actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and paparazzi. The Naagin actress turned 30 today. The actress looked stunning in a red backless dress. The Paps sung Happy Birthday song for Tejasswi Prakash. Watch video.