Tejasswi-Karan’s Valentine’s Day Plans: Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have made their fans go weak in the knees with their chemistry. The two have got the #TejRan fans expecting a mushy Valentine’s Day surprise but guess the couple is too busy to plan anything.Also Read - Wear Hijab, Prayer Caps, Maintain 2 Metre Distance: Islamabad College Issues 'Guidelines' For Students on Valentine's Day

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Tejasswi revealed that she has certainly not planned anything but she knows there’s going to be something to commemorate the day. The actor is busy shooting for her new TV show and is working round the clock for Naagin 6. Tejasswai mentioned that people are expecting Karan to do something extraordinary for her this Valentine’s Day which she finds really unfair because she’s as much responsible to celebrate their love as he is. Check out what she has to say about celebrating her first Valentine’s Day with Karan Kundrra: Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 2 Update: Sarvasresth Naagin Kills The First Asur, Pratha And Rishabh Fall In Love