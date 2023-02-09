Home

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns In Purple Bodycon Dress, Esha Gupta Gives Sensuous Pose | Watch Video

Tejasswi definitely stole the show in her bright purple dress. Many other celebs like Pooja Hedge, Esha Gupta were also spotted around the corner.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to impress their fans with their eclectic chemistry. The two are often spotted hand-in-hand at events and parties. On Wednesday night, the couple was again clicked by the paparazzi as they made a stylish entry at a party in the city. For the occasion, while Karan maintained his dapper self in a red sweatshirt and black pants, Tejasswi definitely stole the show in her bright purple dress. Many other celebs like Pooja Hedge, Esha Gupta were also spotted around the corner.