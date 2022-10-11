Have you ever seen a Temple that looks just like a snake? Well, if no then we are here to give you a glimpse of a majestic temple that is shaped just like a gigantic orange snake. This enchanting beauty lies amid the lush green hills of Telangana and falls on the path leading to the hilltop shrine, the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. On the head of the snake temple, there is a statue of Lord Krishna. It is located around 150 kms away from Hyderabad. The temple reminds of one of the tale of Lord Krishna dancing on the head of the demon serpent Kaliya. Watch this video to know more about this majestic temple an you should take a trip to it.