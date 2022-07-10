Top Weekend Destination to Visit in Telangana : Telangana is the youngest state of India. This beautiful place has everything from lakes, greenery, temples to it’s delicious food. If you are planning to go to Telangana, then don’t miss out on the places we have shared in this video. Also, if you live in Telangana and want to go out for a weekend, then this video is just for you. In this video, we have mentioned the top 5 places which are the heart of Telangana.Also Read - Top 5 Monsoon Destinations In India: Take A Trip To These Mesmerizing Destinations In India During Rainy Season - Watch Video

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is the fifth largest metropolis of India and the capital of the state too. Hyderabad is known for its rich history and culture with monuments, mosques, temples, a rich and varied heritage in arts, crafts, and dance.

Yadagiri Gutta: Yadagiri Gutta is a popular pilgrimage town in Nalgonda district in the state of Telangana situated close to Warangal highway. It is famous for Yadagiri Gutta Temple, abode of Narasimha Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Kuntala Waterfalls: Kuntala Waterfalls is as one of the most scenic waterfalls in Telangana. It is situated amid the gorgeous Sahyadri Mountain Range. It is the highest waterfall in the state that plunges from a height of 150 feet.

Nalgonda: Nalgonda is a city in telangana, with deep rooted rich history and equality intriguing cultural heritage. The city derives its name from a combination of two Telugu words ‘Nalla’ and ‘Konda’ meaning ‘Black Hills’. The town of Nalgonda presents a colourful blend of diverse religious cultures and traditions reflecting the glorious past of the city.

Papi Kondalu Hills: Papi Kondalu, series of mountain ranges running along the godavari river. The mountain ranges are named from the telugu word meaning partition because from an aerial view they looked like a partition a women makes in her hair. Papi Kondalu is a sheer feast to the eyes in terms of beauty. Its beauty is often compared to that of kashmir as the area around the ranges in breathtaking and lush green.

Written by – Mehak Sharma