Telegram Features- Telegram is rolling out multiple features for users. It is for both IOS and Android. Android users who downloaded the telegram app from its website they can also enjoy the new abilities. Telegram will have the ability to support stickers converted from regular videos. The app has now improved the feature with more compact animations. Along with this, the company has also added four new features for users. Let’s watch the video.Also Read - Gionee G13 Pro Budget Smartphone Launched With An iPhone 13 Like Design, Checkout Features, Specs And Price