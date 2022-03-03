Naga Chaitanya OTT Debut: Telugu superstar and handsome hunk actor Naga Chaintanya is all set for his OTT debut with filmmaker Vikram Kumar’s upcoming web series Dootha. The star, on Tuesday, broke the news through a social media post which hinted at the shooting of the series in full swing. Fans and well-wishers have dropped love and congratulatory messages in the comment section. Well, this is not the first time that a south star is gearing up for an OTT debut. Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife Samantha has also made hwe OTT debut with the series The Family Man 2. To know about all other details on Naga Chaitanya’s OTT debut, do watch this video.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu's Grand Comeback In Telugu Industry: Announces Release Date Of Her Upcoming Movie, Mishan Impossible