Ram Charan latest news: SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been in headlines ever since it got released on big screen. The film casts big actors namely Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, the film has earned Rs.900 crores on the box office in just 9 days and the collection has still not stopped. Recently, actor Ram Charan surprised his fans by visiting a theatre in Mumbai, on Sunday. As soon as the RRR actor got out of the car, the public went crazy and was mobbed them. Ram Charan was constantly surrounded by fans as they eagerly wanted to click pictures with the Telugu megastar. He got a very warm and cheerful response from his fans. Watch viral video here.