4 Easy Hip Opening Yoga Postures Video:
Practicing of yoga is a great of health, fitness, and peace of mind. Yoga is a great way to build balance in your body as well as releasing tension. In our day-to-day life, most of us sit a lot, mostly when we drive to work, we sit at a desk, we sit at home. With this our hips get flexed and can become tight. Excess hip flexion increases tension in your hip complex. In this video Fittr Coach Shilpa Gowda has shared 4 easy hip opening yoga postures. Watch video!Also Read - Aastha Shah on Her Skin Condition Vitiligo, 'Back Then it Was a Nightmare, Now it’s Face of My Confidence' | EXCLUSIVE Also Read - Mint Water Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Include Mint Water In Your Diet - Watch Video Also Read - Health Tips: Want To Increase Your Daily Water Intake? These Simple Tips Will Surely Help - Watch Video