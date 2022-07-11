Practicing of yoga is a great of health, fitness, and peace of mind. Yoga is a great way to build balance in your body as well as releasing tension. In our day-to-day life, most of us sit a lot, mostly when we drive to work, we sit at a desk, we sit at home. With this our hips get flexed and can become tight. Excess hip flexion increases tension in your hip complex. In this video Fittr Coach Shilpa Gowda has shared 4 easy hip opening yoga postures. Watch video!