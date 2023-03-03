Terrorists’ nightmare! CRPF Introduces Hi-Tech Vehicles To Fight Cross-Border Terrorism – Watch Video
Amid continuous surge in cross-border terrorism incidents in the Kashmir valley, CRPF introduced Hi-Tech Critical Situation Response Vehicles to combat terrorism. Equipped with bulletproof armour and advanced weaponry, the CSRVs are fully capable to thwart enemy’s notorious intentions.
