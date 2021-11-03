Thailand Opens up For Vaccinated Tourists; Thailand Travel Guidelines And Quarantine Rules Explained:
Just like many countries, Thailand also had restrictions for the longest time on the entry of international tourists in the pandemic. But, the country has decided to open its doors to visitors who are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated tourists from as many as 60 'low-risk' countries will be allowed entry into the country after 18 months of Covid-19 restrictions. Watch video to find out India-Thailand travel guidelines and quarantine rules in detail.