Thank God Public Review: Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra's movie Thank God has finally been released and people are liking it. Let us tell you that along with Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgan are also seen in important roles in the movie. The film is a fantasy/comedy drama. With the release of the movie, the review of the movie has arrived and people seem very happy with the acting. People also said that the message in the movie is very good. However, talking about the first day box office collection of the film, then it has left makers disappointed as it has only been able to collect Rs. 8-9 crores according to the early estimation. Watch this video to know the reaction of public on the film, is it a hit or flop and should you watch it or not?