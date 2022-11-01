Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Controversies: Being a Bollywood actor you have to be in limelight whether it’s professional or personal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the hottest controversial topics from the bollywood town.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday: 10 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know About Her

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan: This tops the list when we speak about Aiswarya Rai’s controversies. During the shooting of the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya and Salman allegedly started dating. The actress had accused Salman of abusing and harassing her, later they broke up in 2001. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 8 Pics to Show She's a Timeless Style Icon

Intimate Scenes with Ranbir Kapoor: A few years ago, Aishwarya Rai was seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. The actress was in the news for her bold, intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. It was said that the Bachchan family was unhappy with the scenes. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Leaked Hotel Room Video: Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Condemn Privacy Breach - Check Viral Reactions

Link-up rumours with Amitabh: One of the worst rumours Aishwarya faced was with her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. An image went viral of the two together, which was followed by rumours about them dating.

Written By: Keshav Mishra