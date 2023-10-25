Home

Video Gallery

The Cost of Conflict: Israel’s Financial Strain from the Gaza War

The Cost of Conflict: Israel’s Financial Strain from the Gaza War

The 2023-2024 national budget of Israel is set to undergo amendments due to the Gaza war, rendering the current budget ...

The 2023-2024 national budget of Israel is set to undergo amendments due to the Gaza war, rendering the current budget “no longer relevant”. The direct cost of the war is estimated at around 1 billion shekels ($246 million) per day, with indirect costs on the economy yet to be assessed. Despite a downgrade of Israel’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” by S&P Global, major Israeli deficits are not anticipated.