The Family Man 2 Amazon Prime Video : The Family Man’ season 2 is ready to stream on Amazon Prime from June 4th. The new season of The Family Man has come up with some strong characters starring Manoj Bajpaye, Samantha Akkineni, Seema Biswas, Priyamani and many others. Popular Tollywood Actress Samantha is doing her Bollywood debut by playing the role of an antagonist against Manoj Bajpayee in this web series. While the trailer of The Family Man 2 has been trending with good reviews, in this video we tell you all that you need to know about this new binge series. Watch Video.. Also Read - The Family Man 2 Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

Also Read - The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Akkineni’s Stupendous Work; Can’t Get Over Dialogues