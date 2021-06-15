The Family Man 2‘s one of the amazing characters Chellam sir has gone viral. Played by Uday Mahesh, Chellam sir’s role has made a huge impact on the audience. His 15 minutes presence in the web series has given so importance to the story. We had a fun conversation with Chellam sir. In india.com’s exclusive interview, Uday Mahesh talked about his favourite meme and revealed how people are loving him for his role. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza Was 'Forced' To Change Her Name To Neha, Says 'I Had Lost My Identity'

Who Is The Actor Behind Chellam Sir?

Actor Uday Mahesh, who has worked in Serious Men and Madras Café, revealed how the team of The Family Man 2 supported and praised him for his role. Chellam sir aka Uday's real side is so different from the reel side. When asked to reveal how did he get the role, the 51-year-old actor revealed he was auditioning for the role of Dheepan and suddenly the makers decided him to step in the shoes of Chellam sir.

Uday Mahesh is an Indian Tamil film actor and director. He directed two Tamil films: Naalai and Chakkara Viyugam. As an actor, he is best known for his portrayal of Vishwanathan in the STAR Vijay television series Office. Soon after his popularity, Uday is looking forward to more characters like this and will love when a complete film is directed on him.

