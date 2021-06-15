The Family Man 2 Interview: Sharib Hashmi has been in the industry for a long time but it was his character – JK Talpade – alongside Manoj Bajpayee‘s Srikant Tiwari in the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. With the stupendous response that the second series of the show has received, Sharib’s popularity knows no bounds today. In an interview with us, he expresses his happiness. Sharib says that it’s all been immensely overwhelming and full of gratitude. In between the conversation. Sharib takes a moment to answer why the character of PM Basu in The Family Man 2 looks inspired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and why the criticism around ‘dark-skinned’ Samantha Akkineni is invalid. He is full of appreciation for Manoj Bajpayee for making him feel comfortable with being his best friend on-screen. This is the only conversation you need to see if you really want to know the man behind The Family Man’s JK Talpade! Also Read - Bengal Lockdown Update: These People Need E-Pass to Travel. Here's Step-by-Step Guide to Apply