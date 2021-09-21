All About The first Dalit CM of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi:
Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has been making the headlines with his appointment as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, just months away from the assembly election. In this video we will tell you all that you should know about the new Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab.Also Read - Mayawati Says 'Poll Gimmick' as Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath as Punjab's First Dalit Sikh CM Also Read - Charanjit Channi Takes Oath as First Dalit CM of Punjab Amid Fresh Infighting, Gets 2 Deputies Also Read - Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab's New Chief Minister, to be Sworn-in at 11 AM on Monday | Top Developments