Home

Video Gallery

Hair Care Tips: Foods That Turn Grey Hair into Black ! Watch Video

Hair Care Tips: Foods That Turn Grey Hair into Black ! Watch Video

While there's no definitive proof that specific foods can prevent hair from graying, a balanced diet rich in nutrients like vitamin B12 and biotin may promote healthy hair! Lets explore food items that have both.

Hair Care: Premature greying of hair is an issue many of us battle with. Early greying of hair may be an indication of various factors. Some of the most common causes for premature greying are genetics, stress, or vitamin B12 and biotin deficiency

Trending Now

While there’s no definitive proof that specific foods can prevent hair from graying, a balanced diet rich in nutrients like vitamin B12 and biotin, may promote healthy hair!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.