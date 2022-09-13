GATE OF HELL: Turkmenistan’s famous tourist place “The Gate Of Hell” is set to be closed as president Gurbanguly Berdmukhamedov wants to extinguish this site. This Gate of Hell has a fire that has been burning for over 50 years. The Gate Of Hell was accidentally created in 1971, when a Soviet drilling rig punched into pocket of natural gas. This crater is located near the 350-person village of Darvaza technically called the Darvaza gas crater, locals know the crater as “The gate Of Hell”. To know more about this ” Gate of Hell ” Watch the video.Also Read - Travel to Vietnam: Vietjet Launches 2 New Routes Connecting Phu Quoc, 'Pearl Island' to Delhi, Mumbai

Written By: Amit Kumar Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: Bengal Police Issues Alert Over Increasing Travel Fraud Ahead Of Festivities