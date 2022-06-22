Kamal Haasan and Sarika love story: The legendary actor Kamal Haasan who has won million of hearts with his stellar performance in films like Vikram, Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam has always been in headlines for his personal and professional life. The actor was in a live in relationship with beautiful actress and now his ex wife Sarika. He had two children with Sarika out of wedlock that created a lot of buzz in the Hindi film industry. Kamal Hasan and Sarika parted there ways after 17 years of being together. Watch video to know more about their infamous yet special love story.Also Read - Alaya F Raises Temperature In A Stunning Red Hot Bikini, Checkout Her Bold Bikini Looks Here - Watch Video