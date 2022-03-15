The Kashmir Files: Director Vivek Agnihotri’s movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is being liked very much not only in India but all over the world and people are sharing their reviews after watching the movie. Well, the hype of this movie is a bit low in Bollywood and there are only a few stars who have demanded the public to watch the movie and have shared their reviews after watching the movie. This movie made on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is being liked by the people and it has also been made tax-free in many states. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised the movie fiercely. In today’s video, we are going to show you the reviews of some Bollywood celebrities on the movie.Also Read - Mumbai: Railways Dormitories In These Terminus To Reopen After Two Years | Details Here