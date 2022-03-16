The Kashmir Files Vs Radhe Shyam: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been in headlines ever since it’s release. The film is which is based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, is absolutely winning the hearts of the audience. Meanwhile, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film Radhe Shyam is struggling to maintain it’s place at the box office. Talking about the box office collections of the films, The Kashmir Files unexpectedly has become a record breaker by collecting 25.5 crores and can soon jump into the 100 crore club as per the demand of the film. On the other hand, Radhe Shyam collected 35 crores in South, in the first day of it’s theatrical release but failed to break records through it’s hindi version. The Hindi version of Radhe Shyam merely earned 24-27 crore in its second day. Well, it is very evident that The Kashmir Files has dominated the romantic thriller Radhe Shyam and there’s no sign of drop so far. Watch this video to know more details.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Beats Sooryavanshi, Tanhaji With Highest Tuesday Ever - Check Detailed Box Office Collection of 5 Days