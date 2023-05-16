ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

The Kerala Story: Delay in ‘The Kerala Story’ sparks row in UK

The delay in launching the movie has annoyed the people waiting for the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’. Several netizens took to social media platforms to express their anguish over cancelling of screening of the film on May 12.

Published: May 16, 2023 4:14 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The delay in launching the movie has annoyed the people waiting for the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’. Several netizens took to social media platforms to express their anguish over cancelling of screening of the film on May 12.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics