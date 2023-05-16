The Kerala Story: Delay in ‘The Kerala Story’ sparks row in UK
The delay in launching the movie has annoyed the people waiting for the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’. Several netizens took to social media platforms to express their anguish over cancelling of screening of the film on May 12.
