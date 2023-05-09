The Kerala Story Gets Banned In West Bengal, UP And MP Government Declare The Film Tax-Free – Watch Video
The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal, while in UP anf MP, it has been made tax-free. .
The Kerala Story: The ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ in West Bengal highlights the ongoing tensions between different states and political parties in India. It also raises questions about freedom of expression and censorship. The film has been banned in West Bengal, while in UP anf MP, it has been made tax-free. .
Also Read:
- The Kerala Story Controversy: Ashoke Pandit Speaks on Ban in West Bengal, Says ‘Big Attack on Freedom of Expression’
- Vivek Agnihotri Asks Mamata Banerjee to Render 'Unconditional Apology', Sends Legal Notice
- Why is Vivek Agnihotri Planning to Sue Mamata Banerjee Amid 'The Kerala Story' Ban in West Bengal?