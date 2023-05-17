The Kerala Story To Zwigato: Bollywood Movies That Were Declared Tax Free | Watch Video
The Kerala Story was made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Similarly a lot of films have been made tax free in India. let's take a look at these movies. Watch full list in the video.
Bollywood tax-free films: Bollywood movies have often been given a tax-free release. Now, a film is generally made tax-free when it deals with a socially-relevant and inspiring subject. The aim is to make the movie easily accessible to a wider audience. Recently, The Kerala Story was made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Similarly a lot of films have been made tax free in India. let’s take a look at these movies. Watch full list in the video.
Also Read:
- Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's Pink Tule Gown Reminds Netizens Of Deepika's Green Tule Gown From Cannes 2019
- Adah Sharma Fitness: This Is How The Kerala Story Actress Maintains Her Toned Body, Her Diet And Fitness Mantra Revealed - Watch Video
- The Kerala Story: Delay in 'The Kerala Story' sparks row in UK