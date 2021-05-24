Raima Sen Talks About Her Role in The Last Hour

Actors Raima Sen and Sanjay Kapoor were seen together in Amazon Prime Videos' The Last Hour. Raima has proven her courage in acting by playing versatile roles in movies and web series. She is currently seen in the Amazon Prime Videos' new web show which was premiered on Friday, May 14. In the web series, Raima plays the role of Nyima who is dead. Watch her interview here.

Sanjay Kapoor shares his Experience of The Last Hour

Actor Sanjay Kapoor ensured that his talent doesn't go to waste. In The Last Hour, Sanjay plays the role of a cop who takes the help of a shaman to solve a murder mystery. Watch his full interview here.

Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Sets Internet on Fire as She Flaunts Sensuous Dance Moves on Sangria Wine Song