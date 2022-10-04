5G Network: The advent of 5G has opened the gates for more innovations in the field of technology, one of them being Metaverse. The next generational 5G technology is finally in India. 5G will help the metaverse reach its full potential. 5G can enable exciting uses like metaverse VR, and metaverse XR, and help make Web 3.0 a reality. 5G offers swift connectivity speed, ultra-low latency and wider bandwidth which has helped in advancing the metaverse. Several telecom companies have announced their ambitious plans to expand their 5G services. Metaverse is currently in the evolutionary phase, so it has no clear-cut definition and is interpreted by different people. However, broadly it can be defined as a fictitious version of the Internet providing an immersive virtual environment. Metaverse by the usage of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headgear provides a virtual environment. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro Review Video: Is It Worth Buying or Not? In Depth Review of Features, Camera - WATCH

Written by: Keshav Mishra