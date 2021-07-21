Pegasus Spyware: Pegasus spyware is a surveillance software created by Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO Group. Pegasus is one such software that is created to gain access to your phone without consent and gather personal and sensitive information and deliver it to the user that is spying on you. Watch video to know in detail about Pegasus spyware, Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Entertainment in conversation with Satyajit Sinha, Senior Analyst IOT.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown BIG UPDATE: Kerala Govt Announces Complete Lockdown On These Days, Check Guidelines Here