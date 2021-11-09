Story of Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba:
Harekala Hajabba, a 68-year-old fruit seller from Mangalore in Karnataka, built a primary school with his earnings of Rs 150 per day. He received India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from President Ram Nath Kovind for his efforts. Watch video to know all about him.