One of the most effective and natural ways to tone your body is squats. These are a set of functional exercises that keep you healthy and active. From helping in building muscles to burning calories, and improving flexibility, squats can do it all for you. Performing squats daily can stabilize your body muscles and prevent falls. Also, it can improve the functioning of your heart and lungs keeping cardiovascular diseases like heart attack, heart failure, and breathing issues at bay. Apart from these benefits, performing squats the right way can make your bones and joints strong and improve your posture, digestion, and blood circulation. Watch this video to know the right way to do squats and churn maximum benefits out of it.