The Song Of Scorpions: Who’s Irrfan Khan’s Gorgeous Actress Golshifteh Farahani Who Is Banned From Her Own Home Place? Watch Video

The 39 year old actress has worked in several big films namely M For Mother, Body Of Lies, About Elly, Girls Of The Sun and Extraction. Golshifteh started learning piano and music when she was just 5...Watch video to know more about the gorgeous actress.

The Song Of Scorpions: The trailer of legendary actor Irrfan Khan’s last film the song of scorpions has been released. Film is all set to hit theatres on 28thnof April. Fans got emotional seeing their fav actor on screen. Along with Irrfan film also features French Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and the audience are indeed smitten with her Charming appearance in the trailer. And now much interested to know about her. Let us tell you that Golshifteh was born in Iran’s Tehran. Her father Behzad Farahani is a theatre director and actor. Watch video to know more about her.