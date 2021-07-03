Switching careers at the age of 50, an extremely bold step. In fact, it takes a brave heart to even think of switching careers at the age of 50. And if someone says, I want to become a model at the age 50, it might come as a shock for the society.

Geeta J, a former teacher took to modelling when she turned 50 and not just regular modelling but lingerie modelling. Yes, you heard that right!! Even in these times this profession is not looked upon with a lot of dignity. Geeta, broke all stereotypes and followed her dream.

She began her career after winning a runners-up prize in a beauty pageant for older women. While her family and friends had been supportive of her switch in careers at 50, however, she exclaims that for many Indian women her age would find it hard to do so.

Geeta exclaims, “I want to tell this to all women that they should care about the dreams of their husbands and loved ones and support them, but they should never think that their own life is not important, or their wishes are not important.”

In fact, this, 52-year-old Indian lingerie model is pushing e-commerce firms to hire older women for their advertising campaigns, challenging what she says are the ageist norms practised by many companies. In the largely conservative Indian society where religious and cultural norms limit women’s freedom to dress the way they want.

Geeta filed an online petition this year on Change.org, ‘Are women no more fit to become a lingerie model past a certain age?’. Believing that this move would bring about a change in the mindset of people in our country who think that women should dress and behave in a certain way.