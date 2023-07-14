Home

The Trial Screening: Kajol Looks Red Hot ! Shriya Saran Dolls Up In a Mini Skirt And Crop Top – Watch Video

The Trial Screening: A special screening of The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha was organised in Mumbai. Several big Bollywood names attended the screening of Kajol’s debut web series. The screening was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Fardeen Khan, Darshan Kumar, Tanisha Mukherjee and others. All of them made a grand and a stylish entry at the glam event. Kajol looked stunning in red, o the other hand, Shriya Saran dolled up in pink mini skirt and crop top. Arjun Kapoor looked super handsome in all-black look. Watch video,

