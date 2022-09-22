Indian road ministry has implemented the use of rear seat belts after Cyrus Mistry’s Accident Case. On Wednesday, The Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highway issued draft rules to make rear seat belt alarms mandatory. The seat belt alarm will be mandatory in M and N category vehicles. The alarm will be with audio and video warnings. Also, there will be a speed alert system to check over speeding. Earlier, the ministry directed e-commerce companies to stop selling seat belt alarm disabling devices. Watch VideoAlso Read - Wealth Inequality: Reports Indicate That Wealth Inequality In India Was At Peak During Covid-19 Pandemic, Stats And Numbers Revealed

